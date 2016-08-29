版本:
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces approval of European patent

Aug 29 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Redhill Biopharma announces approval of a European patent supporting RHB-104 for multiple sclerosis

* Phase IIA proof-of-concept study evaluating RHB-104 in patients treated for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis is ongoing

* Says top-line final results expected in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

