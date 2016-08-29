版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment announces new acquisition in the Kansas City MSA

Aug 29 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces new acquisition in the Kansas City MSA

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp says acquired a new 313,763 square foot industrial building at a purchase price of $31.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐