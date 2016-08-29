版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Core-Mark announces expiration of supply agreement with Circle K Stores

Aug 29 Core-mark Holding Company Inc

* Core-Mark announces the expiration of a supply agreement with Circle K Stores Inc.

* Mark holding company inc - expiration of supply agreement with Circle K Stores Inc. For southeastern region of u.s. Effective january 2017

* Mark holding company - expiration of supply agreement will reduce number of circle k stores co currently serves by about 1,100, a 36% reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐