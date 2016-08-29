BRIEF-Core-Mark announces expiration of supply agreement with Circle K Stores

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Core-mark Holding Company Inc
* Core-Mark announces the expiration of a supply agreement with Circle K Stores Inc.
* Mark holding company inc - expiration of supply agreement with Circle K Stores Inc. For southeastern region of u.s. Effective january 2017
* Mark holding company - expiration of supply agreement will reduce number of circle k stores co currently serves by about 1,100, a 36% reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.