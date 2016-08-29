版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Xpel Technologies acquires Netherlands-Based Connectin Europe B.V.

Aug 29 Xpel Technologies Corp

* Acquires Netherlands-based Connectin Europe B.V.

* Says terms of acquisition were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐