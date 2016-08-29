版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一

BRIEF-Harris Corporation increases quarterly dividend

Aug 29 Harris Corp

* Harris Corporation increases quarterly dividend six percent to 53 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

