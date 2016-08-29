版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 14:03 BJT

BRIEF-Erytech Pharma completes patient enrollment phase 2b trial for eryaspase

Aug 29 Erytech Pharma SA

* Erytech completes patient enrollment in phase 2b trial for eryaspase (Graspa) in acute myeloid leukemia

* Expect to reporting primary data from trial in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐