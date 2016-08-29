版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 14:40 BJT

BRIEF-Thinfilm and Jones deliver automated application of NFC OpenSense tags

Aug 29 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Thinfilm and Jones deliver automated application of NFC OpenSense tags to Pharma Packaging on high-speed production line Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

