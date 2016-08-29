版本:
BRIEF-Sizmek Vector Capital commences tender offer for all outstanding shares of Sizmek

Aug 29 Sizmek Inc

* Vector Capital commences tender offer for all outstanding shares of Sizmek

* Solomon Merger Subsidiary, Inc. commenced previously-announced tender offer for outstanding shares of stock of Co at $3.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

