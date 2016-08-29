版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-CTI Biopharma announces top-line results from PERSIST-2 phase 3 trial of Pacritinib for high-risk patients with advanced Myelofibrosis

Aug 29 CTI Biopharma Corp

* CTI Biopharma announces top-line results from persist-2 phase 3 trial of pacritinib for high-risk patients with advanced myelofibrosis

* Says preliminary results demonstrated that persist-2 trial met one of co-primary endpoints

* Preliminary results demonstrated trial met one of co-primary endpoints showing statistically significant response rate in spleen volume reduction

* Says trial did not meet other co-primary endpoint of greater than 50 percent reduction in total symptom score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐