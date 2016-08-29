BRIEF-AK Steel enters settlement agreement with Magnetation and units in chapter 11 bankruptcy

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 AK Steel Holding Corp:
* Entered into global settlement agreement with Magnetation LLC and its affiliates in chapter 11 bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* After bankruptcy court approval of transaction, co agreed to make cash contribution of $37.5 million to Magnetation's chapter 11 estate
* Following payment, Co's offtake agreement with Magnetation will terminate, co to cease purchasing iron ore pellets from Magnetation
* Currently anticipates that it can purchase replacement iron ore pellets from third party producers
* Expects to incur a one-time charge of $37.5 million in quarter
* Magnetation may terminate settlement if it receives bona fide offer for alternative deal providing for better recovery to chapter 11 estate Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bLGMc1) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.