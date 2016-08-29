版本:
BRIEF-Inovio launches Zika vaccine trial

Aug 29 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio launches Zika vaccine trial in midst of Puerto Rico epidemic to explore early signals of vaccine efficacy

* Expects to report results before end of this year

* Is developing its Zika vaccine, GLS-5700, with Geneone Life Science, Inc. And academic collaborators from US and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

