BRIEF-Ausupreme international to raise approximately hk$100 million from public offering

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd
* Ausupreme International Holdings Limited to raise a maximum net proceeds of approximately hk$100 million from Hong Kong public offering
* Says a total of 187.5 million shares will be offered under Hong Kong public offering
* Says offer price per offer share is expected to be not less than hk$0.55 and not more than hk$0.71
* Says Hong Kong public offering will commence on 30 August 2016
* Ample capital limited, upbest securities company limited are sponsor and sole lead manager of public offering respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.