BRIEF-Garmin International responds to investigation brought by Navico

Aug 29 Garmin International Inc:

* Garmin International responds to modified order by International Trade Commission on Aug. 18, in investigation brought by Navico as against Garmin

* Modified itc order did not address Garmin's new tilted downvü scanning sonar transducer design shipping since last Dec.

* Status of new tilted transducer design relative to any of Navico's patents is still pending before courts, government agencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

