BRIEF-Lightbridge receives official confirmation of compliance

Aug 29 Lightbridge Corp

* Lightbridge receives official confirmation of compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq capital market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

