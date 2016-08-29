版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Ivanhoe board of directors has authorized company to seek strategic advice

Aug 29 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Board of Directors has authorized company to seek strategic advice at project and corporate levels

* Authorized strategic advice "to help address unsolicited interest that company and its projects have received in recent months" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

