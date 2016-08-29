版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-USG says ABC Supply must pay $50 mln if agreement is terminated

Aug 29 USG Corp:

* USG Corp says ABC supply must pay to USG a termination fee of $50 million if financing for transaction is not available and agreement is terminated Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2c2iCKU) Further company coverage:

