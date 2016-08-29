版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Dow announces start-up of Sadara mixed feed cracker

Aug 29 Dow Chemical Co

* Dow announces start-up of Sadara mixed feed cracker

* "Sadara remains on schedule for a sequenced start-up process" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

