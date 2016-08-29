版本:
2016年 8月 29日

BRIEF-WGE Holdings to buy interest in Philippines gold mining operation

Aug 29 WGE Holdings Corp :

* WGE Holdings Corp announces agreement to acquire controlling interest in Philippines gold mining operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

