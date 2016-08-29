BRIEF-Exalenz Bioscience Announces Collaboration with Conatus Pharmaceuticals to Use BreathID to Monitor Patients with Cirrhosis Associated with NASH

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Exalenz Bioscience Ltd
* Exalenz Bioscience announces collaboration with Conatus Pharmaceuticals to use BreathID to monitor patients with cirrhosis associated with NASH
* Says encore-ph multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, expected to begin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.