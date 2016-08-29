版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Exalenz Bioscience Announces Collaboration with Conatus Pharmaceuticals to Use BreathID to Monitor Patients with Cirrhosis Associated with NASH

Aug 29 Exalenz Bioscience Ltd

* Exalenz Bioscience announces collaboration with Conatus Pharmaceuticals to use BreathID to monitor patients with cirrhosis associated with NASH

* Says encore-ph multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, expected to begin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

