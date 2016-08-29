版本:
BRIEF-Williams appoints three new independent directors

Aug 29 Williams Companies Inc

* Williams appoints three new independent directors; Stephen Bergstrom, Scott Sheffield and William Spence appointed

* Appointments result in board comprising ten directors, nine of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

