版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Ashner/Witkoff stockholder group issues letter to fellow stockholders of New York REIT

Aug 29 New York REIT Inc

* Ashner/Witkoff Stockholder Group Issues Letter To Fellow Stockholders Of New York REIT Inc Give stockholders an opportunity to approve a liquidation plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐