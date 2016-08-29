版本:
BRIEF-Southern Co subsidiary acquires Grant Plains Wind facility

Aug 29 Southern Co :

* Southern Company subsidiary acquires Grant Plains Wind facility

* Plant is expected to achieve commercial operation in December 2016

* Says acquisition of 147-megawatt Grant Plains Wind facility in Oklahoma from Apex Clean Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

