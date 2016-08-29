版本:
BRIEF-Nexans and AMSC partner to market superconductor power cables

Aug 29 Nexans SA :

* AMSC and Nexans announce a partnership to market and sell AMSC's resilient electric grid (REG) system, and other high performance superconductor power cables, in U.S. and Canada Source text: bit.ly/2c2qqwp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

