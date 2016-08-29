BRIEF-Nexans and AMSC partner to market superconductor power cables

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Nexans SA :
* AMSC and Nexans announce a partnership to market and sell AMSC's resilient electric grid (REG) system, and other high performance superconductor power cables, in U.S. and Canada Source text: bit.ly/2c2qqwp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.