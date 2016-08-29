版本:
中国
2016年 8月 29日

BRIEF-Mattress Firm announces early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period in connection with the proposed acquisition by Steinhoff

Aug 29 Mattress Firm Holding Corp

* Mattress Firm announces early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period in connection with the proposed acquisition by Steinhoff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

