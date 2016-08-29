版本:
BRIEF-KaloBios Pharmaceuticals announces Martin Shkreli'S sale of his stake in the company

Aug 29 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* KaloBios announces Martin Shkreli'S sale of his stake in the company

* Shkreli continues to be restricted from certain further actions concerning company for a period of time

* Expect to have U.S. Fda pre-ind application meeting within next 6 months to confirm regulatory pathway for benznidazole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

