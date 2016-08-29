版本:
BRIEF-Joseph Pirinea submits shareholder proposal to Ambac Financial to review strategic alternatives

Aug 29 (Reuters) -

* Joseph Pirinea - On August 26, submitted to Ambac Financial Group shareholder proposal to hire investment banking firm to review strategic alternatives

* Joseph Pirinea - Notified Ambac Financial of intention to introduce shareholder proposal for consideration, action by shareholders at annual meeting Source text for Eikon:

