BRIEF-Rockefeller Hughes announces dissolution of U.S. subsidiary

Aug 29 Rockefeller Hughes Corp

* Rockefeller Hughes announces final settlement of outstanding shareholder lawsuit and dissolution of U.S. subsidiary

* Rockefeller Hughes says has come to final settlement with 3 remaining shareholders in a previously disclosed litigation matter dating back to 2013

* Dissolved its wholly-owned subsidiary RHC Energy (USA), LLC

* Company is pursuing strategic alternatives at this time

* Says Rockefeller has no further intention of pursuing oil and gas interests in texas