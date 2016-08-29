版本:
BRIEF-Rite Aid says Naloxone is now available for purchase without prescriptions at 13 states

Aug 29 Rite Aid Corp

* Says Naloxone is now available for purchase without patient specific prescriptions at Rite Aid pharmacies in 13 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

