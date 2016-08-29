版本:
BRIEF-Sirius XM says new 5-year broadcasting agreement with Learfield, IMG

Aug 29 Sirius Xm Holdings Inc

* New 5-Year Broadcasting Agreement With Learfield, IMG, Which Now Includes Both Streaming, Satellite Radio Broadcast Rights

* New Deal Expands Number Of College Games That Will Be Available To Subscribers On SiriusXM App Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

