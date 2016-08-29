版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 23:50 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon says launched LTE advanced technology to bring faster data speeds

Aug 29 Verizon Communications Inc

* Launched LTE Advanced Technology To Bring 50 Percent Faster Peak Wireless Data Speeds To More Than 288 Million People In 461 Cities Source (vz.to/2byeWQ6) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐