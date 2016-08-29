版本:
BRIEF-Claire's Stores Inc announces amendments to exchange offer execution

Aug 29 (Reuters) -

* Claire's Stores, Inc. announces amendments to exchange offer; execution of support agreement; extension of early tender time and expiration time

* Claire's Stores Inc says holders of approximately $300 million aggregate principal amount of notes have committed to participate in exchange offer Source text for Eikon:

