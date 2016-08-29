版本:
BRIEF-FDA grants orphan-drug designation for Regenicin's Novaderm cultured skin substitute

Aug 29 Regenicin Inc

* FDA grants drug designation for Regenicin's Novaderm cultured skin substitute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

