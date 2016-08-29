版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 30日 星期二 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-RR Donnelley says John Pope will be chairman of board upon consummation of previously announced spinoff transactions

Aug 29 RR Donnelley & Sons

* John Pope will be chairman of board of directors of RR Donnelley upon consummation of previously announced spinoff transactions

* Susan Gianinno will be a director on RR Donnelley board of directors upon consummation of previously announced spinoff transactions

* Daniel Knotts will be CEO and a director on RR Donnelley board of directors upon consummation of previously announced spinoff transactions

* Terry Peterson will be executive vice president and chief financial officer upon consummation of previously announced spinoff transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐