BRIEF-Ritchie Bros Auctioneers to buy Ironplanet for about $758.5 mln

Aug 29 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc
* Will acquire Ironplanet for approximately $758.5 million,
subject to customary closing adjustments
* Intends to finance transaction through a combination of
cash on hand and new debt
* Has bridge financing commitments from Goldman Sachs Bank
USA
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings within
first year
* Following close and required financing, Ritchie Bros is
expected to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio of no more than 3.0x
* Gregory Owens has agreed to join combined company's
executive committee upon closing
