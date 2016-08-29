版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-Zosano Pharma Corp says sold upto $7.5 mln in equity and other financing

Aug 29 Zosano Pharma Corp :

* Sold upto $7.5 million in equity and other financing -SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2bQNHTt Further company coverage:

