版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-MiMedx says awarded six new U.S. patents

Aug 29 Mimedx Group Inc

* Mimedx awarded six new u.s. Patents with five awarded for its amniotic membrane allografts and one awarded for its collafix technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐