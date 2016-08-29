版本:
BRIEF-Prism medical says court approval granted for deal with Handicare Group AB

Aug 29 Prism Medical Ltd :

* Court approval granted for acquisition of Prism Medical Ltd. by Handicare Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

