2016年 8月 30日 星期二

BRIEF-Osamu Shiseki to replace Ernest M. Higa as CEO of Wendy's Japan - Nikkei

Aug 29 Nikkei:

* Osamu Shiseki, now an adviser to Wendy's, will replace Ernest M. Higa as CEO of Wendy's Japan and subsidiary First Kitchen - Nikkei

* Ernest M. Higa will retain representation rights as Chairman of Wendy's Japan - nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2c35x49)

