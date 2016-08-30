BRIEF-Huber+suhner H1 net income up markedly to CHF 29.9 mln

Aug 30 Huber+Suhner AG :
* H1 order intake reached 388.4 million Swiss francs ($396.25 million) (+9.0percent), while
net sales grew to 381.2 million francs (+7.1percent)
* H1 EBIT increased significantly to 38.4 million francs (+65.2percent)
* H1 net income rose markedly from 6.1 million francs to 29.9 million francs
* Anticipates continued positive development in the second half year of 2016
* Expects to see growth in net sales compared with 2015 of at least 5percent, EBIT margin
for 2016 as a whole will also probably slightly exceed the medium term target range of 6-9
percent
Source text - bit.ly/2bycwAM
($1 = 0.9802 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)