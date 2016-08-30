版本:
BRIEF-Nord Gold Q2 net profit up 29 pct q-o-q to $53.1 mln

Aug 30 Nord Gold :

* Revenue in Q2 2016 increased by 8 percent quarter-on-quarter to $269.9 million compared with $250.5 million in Q1 2016. In H1 2016, revenue was $520.4 million

* EBITDA in Q2 2016 flat quarter-on-quarter at $118.8 million. EBITDA was $238.1 million in H1 2016

* Net profit up 29 percent quarter-on-quarter to $53.1 million in Q2 2016

* Nordgold reiterates its FY 2016 AISC guidance of $800/oz - $850/oz based on an expected stronger H2 2016 operational performance

* Nordgold reduces 2016 full year production guidance to 880-930 koz from 950 - 1,010 koz Source text - bit.ly/2c1oXaV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

