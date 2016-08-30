BRIEF-Valeant acquires Canadian rights for Contrave in treatment of obesity

Aug 30 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
:
* Valeant acquires the Canadian rights for Contrave in the
treatment of obesity
* Valeant expects to file with health Canada for regulatory
approval by January 2017
* Valeant will be responsible for obtaining Canadian
regulatory approval and for all commercialization activities and
expenses
* Says Orexigen and Valeant anticipate launching Mysimba in
11 countries in Q4 of 2016
* Orexigen and Valeant anticipate launching Mysimba in 2
countries, in addition to 11 countries, in Q1 of 2017
