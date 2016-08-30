BRIEF-Skyline signs letter of intent to form joint venture with Electronic On-Ramp

Aug 30 Skyline Medical Inc :
* Skyline Medical signs letter of intent to form joint
venture with Electronic On-Ramp
* Says joint venture, expected to be 51% owned by EOR
* Two companies are establishing joint venture to be in
operation by end of year
* Says new entity will provide access to bid for $550
million in U.S. Federal government funds
* Will bid jointly with venture or separately where
distribution agreement with Munro Enterprises is helpful in
qualifying for project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: