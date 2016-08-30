版本:
BRIEF-Comptel FlowOne Fulfillment wins Swiss Federal Railway's tender

Aug 30 Comptel Oyj :

* Swiss Federal Railway (SBB) decided to award the Fulfillment Factory for Datacom-Next Generation Network to Comptel

* Tender covers software FlowOne related licenses and services

* Value of procurement is about 6 million euros ($6.7 million)

