BRIEF-Comptel FlowOne Fulfillment wins Swiss Federal Railway's tender

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 16
ZURICH, Jan 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 8,436 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 30 Comptel Oyj :
* Swiss Federal Railway (SBB) decided to award the Fulfillment Factory for Datacom-Next Generation Network to Comptel
* Tender covers software FlowOne related licenses and services
* Value of procurement is about 6 million euros ($6.7 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 8,436 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* China regulator approves changes in JV's articles of assn (Adds details, background on China securities JVs)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Companies could unlock at least $12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and create up to 380 million jobs by implementing a few key development goals, according to a study by a group including global business and finance leaders.