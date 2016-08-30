BRIEF-Array Biopharma presents data from cardiovascular trial

Aug 30 Array Biopharma Inc
* Array presents data from cardiovascular trial with
arry-797 at the european society of cardiology congress
* Results demonstrated an absolute mean change from baseline
of 69 meters on six-minute walk test at week 12, study's primary
endpoint
* Four patients discontinued study
* One patient discontinued due to availability of a heart
for transplant
* Two patients discontinued study for interventional
cardiovascular procedures and one patient due to grade 2
stomatitis
