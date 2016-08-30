版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 30日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Generac Holdings invests in Tank Utility

Aug 30 Generac Holdings Inc :

* Made an equity investment to become a minority shareholder in Tank Utility, Inc., a provider of propane level monitoring services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

