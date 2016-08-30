BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Q1 earnings per share $0.57

Aug 30 Alimentation Couche-tard Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 revenue $8.4 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 2.4% in U.S.,
4.9% in Europe and 0.9% in Canada
* Tard Inc - on track when it comes to delivering on more
than $125 million in cost synergies for the pantry
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $8.82
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tard - during Q1, transferred 50 sites from dansk fuel to
danish unit,converted those 50 sites to co-operated model
* Tard Inc - expect that transfer and conversion of
remaining 77 sites will be completed by end of Q3 of fiscal year
2017
* Qtrly revenue $8.42 billion versus $8.98 billion
