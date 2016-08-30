版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 30日 星期二 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences: Arbutus terminates license agreement for VLP platform for treatment of hepatitis B infections

Aug 30 Kuros Biosciences AG :

* Arbutus terminates license agreement for VLP platform for treatment of hepatitis B infections

* As a result, all licensed rights will revert back to Kuros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

