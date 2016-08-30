版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 00:02 BJT

BRIEF-GIC says Straumann pledged an order for 200 mln francs to repurchase shares

Aug 30 Gic Private Limited Says Will Keep Around 4.5 Pct Of Straumann Shares After Completing Sale, Subject To A 60

* Gic private limited says plans to place about 1.4 million shares, or 8.9 percent, of straumann holding ag via an accelerated bookbuild

* Gic private limited says j.p. Morgan securities plc is acting as sole bookrunner in straumann share sale

* Day lockup

* Gic private limited says straumann has committed to place an order for 200 million sfr to buy back shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

