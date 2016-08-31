BRIEF-Dundee and United Hydrocarbon International announce restructuring

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 30 Dundee Corp
* Dundee Corporation and United Hydrocarbon International corp. Announce restructuring
* Dundee has converted $323 million of convertible debentures and notes of UHIC issued prior to june 1, into common shares of UHIC
* Dundee forgiving all related accrued and unpaid interest on debentures and notes
* Agreed to fully backstop a $10 million private placement of common shares by uhic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.