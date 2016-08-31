BRIEF-Dundee and United Hydrocarbon International announce restructuring

Aug 30 Dundee Corp

* Dundee Corporation and United Hydrocarbon International corp. Announce restructuring

* Dundee has converted $323 million of convertible debentures and notes of UHIC issued prior to june 1, into common shares of UHIC

* Dundee forgiving all related accrued and unpaid interest on debentures and notes

* Agreed to fully backstop a $10 million private placement of common shares by uhic