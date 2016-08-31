版本:
BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance issues voluntary recall of Diamond of California macadamia nuts

Aug 30 Snyder's-lance Inc

* Snyder's-Lance - Voluntary recall of Diamond of California macadamia nuts due to possible salmonella contamination

* Snyder's-Lance - Voluntary recall of Diamond Of California macadamia nuts due to possible salmonella contamination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

